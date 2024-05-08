Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.860-1.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,057. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

