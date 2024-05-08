Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.450-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Valvoline also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.45-1.65 EPS.

Valvoline Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of VVV traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.07. 1,123,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,141. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $45.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valvoline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.75.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

