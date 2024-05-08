Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-7.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enpro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Enpro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NPO

Enpro Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NPO stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $146.00. 21,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,910. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.11 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Enpro has a twelve month low of $93.23 and a twelve month high of $170.63.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Enpro had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enpro will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Enpro’s payout ratio is 113.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enpro

In other news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $192,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enpro news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enpro

(Get Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.