Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.380-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.520-1.580 EPS.

HR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.30.

NYSE HR traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. 1,409,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

