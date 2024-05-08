PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.10. 826,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,114. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,920 shares of company stock worth $4,650,324 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.