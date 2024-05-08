First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

