Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Holdings Lifted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,669,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 5.24% of Immersion worth $11,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 20.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immersion

In related news, Director Elias Nader sold 13,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $233.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.30. Immersion had a net margin of 100.17% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

