National Bank of Canada FI Has $16.42 Million Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 4,011.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372,732 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of Roblox worth $16,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 566.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Roblox by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $445,902.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 712,374 shares of company stock valued at $29,639,338. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

