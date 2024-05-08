LSV Asset Management Boosts Stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.84% of ZimVie worth $13,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZimVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ZimVie by 22.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in ZimVie by 78.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on ZimVie from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

ZimVie Stock Up 1.5 %

ZIMV stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. ZimVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $20.91.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.07 million for the quarter. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 51.33%.

ZimVie Profile



ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

