Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,550 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFSL. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 433,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 113,191 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in TFS Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 975,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 41,045 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 84,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 33,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 32,496 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,298,000 after acquiring an additional 31,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 0.65. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 418.52%.

In other news, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $135,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 6,269 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $79,992.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $135,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,534.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,618 shares of company stock valued at $435,459 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

