Corning (NYSE:GLW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Corning alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Corning Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Corning by 152.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 4.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Corning by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.