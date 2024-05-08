U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $346,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,409,664 shares of company stock valued at $310,846,212 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

