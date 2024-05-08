Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Hits New 12-Month High at $135.17

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.17 and last traded at $133.50, with a volume of 25125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HLI
Houlihan Lokey Price Performance
Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey
In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Houlihan Lokey
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Chegg Chokes on AI Attempt, CEO Talks it Up As He Passes Torch
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Does Logitech’s EPS Beat Signal the Rebound of Video Gaming?
Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.