Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Hits New 12-Month High at $135.17

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.17 and last traded at $133.50, with a volume of 25125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.46.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

