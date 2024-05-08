Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 12.4 %

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SNCY. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $30,780.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,620.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,073 shares of company stock worth $72,944 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

