Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,784 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,330,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,697,000 after buying an additional 90,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,914,000 after buying an additional 964,488 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 115.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,852,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 10.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,077,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,350,000 after acquiring an additional 388,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

