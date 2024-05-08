Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $221,000 Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DT. JMP Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE DT opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at $847,614,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,278,591 shares of company stock worth $750,893,396. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

