Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,859,000 after buying an additional 178,099 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,058,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 703,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,217,000 after purchasing an additional 101,265 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 600,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,517 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

SKY opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.20 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

