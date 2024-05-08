Belrium Price Tops $2.51 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Belrium token can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000997 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000865 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000657 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Belrium Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

