Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $543,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $92.75 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.95 and a 1 year high of $93.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.