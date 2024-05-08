A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 12.40 Per Share

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.65. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

A.G. BARR Stock Up 1.2 %

A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 585 ($7.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09. A.G. BARR has a one year low of GBX 446 ($5.60) and a one year high of GBX 591.75 ($7.43). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 552.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 529.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £649.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at A.G. BARR

In other news, insider Jonathan David Kemp sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.05), for a total value of £11,220 ($14,095.48). In other A.G. BARR news, insider Stuart Lorimer sold 52,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.16), for a total value of £299,814.30 ($376,651.13). Also, insider Jonathan David Kemp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.05), for a total value of £11,220 ($14,095.48). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 149 shares of company stock valued at $79,873 and sold 62,951 shares valued at $35,980,998. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAG. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.56) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

