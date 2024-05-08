PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SDHY)

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.21.

