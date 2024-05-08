Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $17.01 earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AMR opened at $304.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $132.72 and a 1-year high of $452.00.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director David J. Stetson sold 4,502 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $1,747,946.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total transaction of $36,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Stetson sold 4,502 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $1,747,946.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $55,479,986 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

