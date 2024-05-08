Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.08

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 39818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $851,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,156,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,826,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

