CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.96

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.96 and last traded at $75.92, with a volume of 795818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAVA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.42.

CAVA Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In related news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,281 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CAVA Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after buying an additional 995,800 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,225,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 92.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,860,000 after acquiring an additional 545,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

