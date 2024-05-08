Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $558,000 Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,827 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PECO opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.65, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.59. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $37.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 254.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PECO. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

