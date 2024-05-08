Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.80 Per Share

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.8044 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Temenos’s previous dividend of $0.71.
Temenos Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. Temenos has a 52-week low of $60.11 and a 52-week high of $103.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average of $80.64.
About Temenos
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Temenos
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Chegg Chokes on AI Attempt, CEO Talks it Up As He Passes Torch
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Does Logitech’s EPS Beat Signal the Rebound of Video Gaming?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MU Nears Breakout as Analysts Continue to Pound the Table
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.