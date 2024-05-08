M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.05% of HealthEquity worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,895 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.4 %

HQY stock opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 125.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

