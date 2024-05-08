M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,274 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,822 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 12,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 12,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.