Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,829,342 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 524,179 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $48,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,261,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,731,000 after buying an additional 141,410 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 374,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 249,356 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,395,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,978 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $214,819.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $214,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,102 shares in the company, valued at $284,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,671 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.