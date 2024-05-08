United States Steel Co. (X) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 12th

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
United States Steel has increased its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. United States Steel has a payout ratio of 6.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United States Steel to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.
United States Steel Price Performance
X stock opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.06. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on X
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United States Steel
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Chegg Chokes on AI Attempt, CEO Talks it Up As He Passes Torch
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Does Logitech’s EPS Beat Signal the Rebound of Video Gaming?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MU Nears Breakout as Analysts Continue to Pound the Table
Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.