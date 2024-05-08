Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $10.91.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

