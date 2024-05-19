18,747 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Bought by Clarity Capital Advisors LLC

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFASFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 220.3% during the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 723,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,988,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares during the period.

DFAS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.04. 185,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,768. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $62.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

