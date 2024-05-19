Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires 2,051 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 17.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Hershey by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Hershey Stock Down 0.5 %

HSY traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.04. 1,180,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,106. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.77. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $267.25. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.