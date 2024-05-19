BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stake Boosted by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 374.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the period. BeiGene accounts for 2.0% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at $10,890,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7,724.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $3,977,745.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,186.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,222,381. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

BeiGene Price Performance

NASDAQ BGNE traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $172.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,834. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.28. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.97 and a 52 week high of $245.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

