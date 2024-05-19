Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $585,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after buying an additional 32,459 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,446,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 387,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1,309.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,168,000 after acquiring an additional 743,833 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,204,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,041,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

