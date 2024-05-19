iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

IWS traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $124.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,061. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $125.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.82 and its 200 day moving average is $116.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

