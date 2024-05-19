Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $1.04 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.24.

BA traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.95. 5,562,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,349,375. The firm has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.38 and its 200 day moving average is $205.93. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

