16,285 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Clarity Capital Advisors LLC

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.78. 1,162,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $63.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.