Allegheny Financial Group LTD Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $139.67. The company had a trading volume of 36,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,775. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.96 and a 52-week high of $140.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.41. The firm has a market cap of $817.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.