Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 22,250 Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 399,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,537,000 after acquiring an additional 49,317 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,901,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 482,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,181,000 after purchasing an additional 228,518 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.42. 297,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,182. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

