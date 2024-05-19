Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 131,009 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 131,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 5.4% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP remained flat at $48.16 on Friday. 480,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,606. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
