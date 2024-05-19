Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires New Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,142,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 47,876 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,685 shares of company stock worth $27,622,407. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CI traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $338.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $352.19 and a 200 day moving average of $322.39. The stock has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

