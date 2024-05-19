53,412 Shares in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 53,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,750,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,497,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $437,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 150,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BLW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 55,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,935. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $14.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.