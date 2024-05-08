Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Healthcare Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 33.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE HR opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.