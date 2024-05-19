Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 577 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 73,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,000 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,386,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 89,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 61,177 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,047,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,979,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,802. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $74.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.