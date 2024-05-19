Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.48. 332,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,189. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $67.55.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

