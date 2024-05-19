Verity Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,840,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TBT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.23. 464,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,681. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $44.96.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

