Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.20 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 14.4% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 17.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.60. 961,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,778. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.