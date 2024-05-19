Allegheny Financial Group LTD Reduces Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,110 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 688 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.54. The company had a trading volume of 890,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,892. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $225.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKS

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.