FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Reduced by HC Wainwright

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,542,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,349,000 after buying an additional 1,703,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

